Police Looking for Missing Woman in Weston

Weston Police are looking for a missing woman that was last seen on Sunday morning.

Joyce Mulvey has been missing since 8 a.m. on Sunday and was last seen walking on Viles Street.

Police say Mulvey should be wearing a yellow/orange jacket and carrying a tan bag with a cross-body strap.

If you have any information on here whereabouts you are urged to call the Weston Police Department at 781-786-6200