Police Looking for Suspect Who Attacked a Woman in Cambridge and Stole Her Dog

Police are seeking help from the public to find a person suspected of attacking someone and trying to steal their dog in Cambridge earlier this week.

The Cambridge resident in her 20s was assaulted near Market Street while walking her dog Monday, according to police.

The attacker took off with the dog but it was able to escape and it was later found and returned to the owner, according to Cambridge Police.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are urged to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300 or 911 in an emergency. Anonymous tips can also be sent via text message to 847411. Begin your text with TIP650 and then type your message.