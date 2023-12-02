Police looking for suspects in smash-and-grab at an East Boston store

Authorities are looking for suspects in a smash-and-grab at an East Boston cellphone store on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. The suspects first used a hammer to smash their way into Plaza Aries – a cell phone store at Maverick Square in East Boston, where they destroyed the display cases, taking as much as they could carry before getting away.

The owner told us they made away with several thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise, not to mention the thick security glass that cost more than $2,000 to repair.

This is the fourth time the store has been robbed this year, according to the owner. Prior to that, he said his store has never been robbed in the 25 years he’s owned it.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Several other business owners in the area said break-ins have increased recently and some of them are calling for more police patrols in the area.

“I think they need to have more of a police presence at the Maverick Station. Twenty-four hours, seven days a week. That will probably take care of most of it.” said Juan Posada, the owner of Aries Plaza.

There have been no arrests at this point.