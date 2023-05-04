Police Make Arrest in NH Workplace Shooting; Victim in Critical Condition

Police in Rochester, New Hampshire, say an arrest has been made in a workplace shooting on Monday that left a woman crticially injured.

Emergency crews were called to the Professional Arts Building on Winter Street at 11:44 a.m. Monday for a report of a 50-year-old woman who had suffered a traumatic head injury, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim in an office suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was stabilized by paramedics on scene and transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for trauma care. She remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Police said they were able to identify a female suspect early on in their investigation and issued an arrest warrant for Haydee Rivera-Nadeau, 65, of Somersworth, charging her with first degree assault, second degree assault and attempted second-degree murder.

Rivera-Nadeau was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday night by police in Charlotte, North Carolina, after Rochester police contacted them to let them know they believed she was in the area. She was taken into custody without incident and charged with being a fugitive from justice. She is being held at Mecklenburg County Jail pending her arraignment on Thursday.

The victim's name has not been released, and police told Foster's Daily Democrat they could not comment on the relation between the victim and the suspect.

"We can say we believe there is no danger to the public," Rochester police Capt. Andrew Swanberry said.

He added that the Professional Arts Building where the shooting occurred contains general office space, including a dentist's office and lab testing.

Rochester police said their investigation remains active, and the Strafford County Attorney's Office and the New Hampshire District Attorney's Office are involved. Several neighboring police and sheriff's departments also assisted in the investigation.