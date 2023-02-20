Police Sergeant Flown to Hospital After Being Struck in Conn.

A veteran Stonington police sergeant was struck by a vehicle Monday morning and was flown to a hospital in Rhode Island to be treated for injuries. Police said the other driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police said Sgt. Mario Ritacco was at the scene working a road detail as a cable company was installing lines and he was out of the cruiser when another vehicle driving by hit the cruiser, which then hit the sergeant.

It happened on Route 184 at Taugwonk Road in Stonington around 11:13 a.m.

Route 184 was closed for several hours.

The driver who hit the cruiser was brought to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

State police responded and will investigate the crash.

Sgt. Ritacco was listed in stable condition Monday evening, according to police.