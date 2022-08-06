Police Planning to Search in 2 Towns Saturday as NH Triple Homicide Investigation Continues

Authorities say they are planning to search areas in two New Hampshire towns on Saturday as part of their investigation into a triple homicide in Northfield earlier this week.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that state police and other law enforcement agencies will be in Northfield and Tilton on Saturday in the areas of Wethersfield Road, Shaker Road, Tilton Road and Laconia Road, along with the ramp areas entering Interstate 93.

They said the search activity "poses no danger to the public" and will consist of a search for physical evidence. The search is not the result of new information in the case but is part of the ongoing investigation. No further information was released.

No arrests have been made, the attorney general's office said Friday, after a mother and her two young sons were found dead in their Northfield home on Wednesday. Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoff Ward said they have been in contact with the children's father and he has been "very cooperative and helpful in this investigation." He said the attorney general's victim witness advocate is working with him and his family.

"He is obviously beyond devastated as a result of these crimes," Ward said.

The victims were identified Thursday as 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney, according to a joint press release from the attorney general, state police, and Northfield police.

Law enforcement responding to a 911 call that people may be hurt inside a Wethersfield Drive home in Northfield found the three bodies inside around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The attorney general initially said the deaths were being investigated as suspicious but released very few other details.

Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were shot to death in a Wethersfield Drive home in Northfield, the attorney general's office announced.

Autopsies were conducted Thursday and the chief medical examiner determined that all three died from single gunshot wounds. Their deaths have been ruled homicides.

The attorney general has not named a suspect in the three shooting deaths but said investigators have identified "all involved parties" at this point in the investigation and there is no threat to the general public. They do not believe the killings were a random event.

"There's been no arrest or charge in connection with these homicides but, again, reiterate that we believe we've identified everyone involved," Ward said Friday.

Nearby residents who spoke to NBC10 Boston on Friday weren't so sure.

"I think that's very concerning because if two little boys and a mother is killed and they have nobody in custody that doesn't make me feel safe," Karen Fogg said. "Obviously somebody is on the run."

No arrest yet in the triple homicide has people asking questions.

"Who did it and whether or not there's leads, and things like that. Whether or not it was a family member that did it," John Kivlehin said.

Ward released little new information on Friday, but said investigators will leave "no stone unturned." He stressed that the investigation is not yet 48 hours old and it is too soon to say when or if an arrest will be made.

"There's still active work ongoing at the scene. We're still early in this investigation," he said.

Officials would not say Friday who made the 911 call or whether an arrest is imminent.

Northfield, a town of fewer than 5,000 residents, is located in Merrimack County, between north of Concord and southwest of the Lakes Region.