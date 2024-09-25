Child in critical condition after domestic violence incident in Bridgeport, Conn.

A mother and her two children were injured in a domestic violence incident in Bridgeport and one of the children is in critical condition, according to police.

Police said they received calls at 10 a.m. about a domestic violence incident in the 2400 block of Main Street.

The victims are a mother and her two children and one child was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said. The other child and mother are in stable condition.

A person of interest is in police custody, police said. They said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Bridgeport police said they encourage victims of domestic violence to seek assistance by contacting agencies such as the Center for Family Justice, which provides guidance, assistance, and support to help victims of domestic violence.

Victims of domestic violence can call the Center for Family Justice hotline at 203 384-9559.

Bridgeport police said the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence is another agency that victims can contact. There is a 24-hour toll-free hotline. You can call 1-888-774-2900 for help in English or 1-888-831-9200 for help in Spanish.

Both services are free and confidential.