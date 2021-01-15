Police Release Age-Enhanced Photo of Vanessa Morales, Girl Missing Since December 2019

The Ansonia Police Department and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children have released an age-enhanced photo of Vanessa Morales, a child who has been missing since December 2019 when her mother was found dead in their home.

Vanessa Morales was 1 year old at the time of her disappearance. She is now almost 2 and a half years old.

Ansonia Police

Ansonia officers responded to a home on Myrtle Avenue on December 2, 2019 after 43-year-old Christine Holloway did not show up for work and her family had not heard from her. Officers found Holloway dead and no sign of 1-year-old Vanessa.

An Amber Alert was issued for Vanessa, but she was never found.

Holloway's death would be ruled a homicide. In February 2020, Jose Morales, who was dating Holloway and is Vanessa's father, was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with evidence in Holloway's death. Jose Morales was the last known person to be seen with Vanessa, according to Ansonia police. He pled not guilty to the murder charges.

The family of Vanessa Morales plead for the return of the 1-year-old who has been missing since her mother was found dead on Monday.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Vanessa Morales is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or through Tip411, or the FBI Tipline at 203-503-5555.

Police previously released a list of items that Holloway used to care for Vanessa which were never found.

Photos: The Case of Missing 1-Year-Old Vanessa Morales