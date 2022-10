MBTA transit police are searching for a man believed involved in an attack on an Orange Line train earlier this month.

Police say the suspect pictured above is a suspect in an attack on a southbound Orange Line Train on Oct. 15. It happened on a southbound train at the Downtown Crossing station around 7:30 p.m.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the detective unit at 617-222-1050.

No other details were immediately available.