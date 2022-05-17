Police Release Sketch of Person of Interest in Murder of Concord, NH Couple

Authorities announced Tuesday that they are seeking to identify and speak with a male person of interest as part of their investigation into the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid in Concord, New Hampshire, last month.

A sketch of the person of interest was also released Tuesday. The man is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5'10" tall, with a medium build and short brown hair.

Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, left their apartment complex on April 18 and went for a walk toward some trails. The husband and wife were reported missing after Stephen didn't show up at an event.

Their bodies were discovered the night of April 21 in the area of Broken Ground Trails. An autopsy found both died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The person of interest was seen in the vicinity of the shooting incident on April 18 wearing a dark blue jacket, possibly with a hood, khaki-colored pants, and he was carrying a black backpack.

The reward for information leading to an arrest has also been increased to $33,500. Twenty thousand dollars of that amount was donated by an anonymous donor who has pledged the funds only for those who come forward with information in the next 60 days.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person of interest or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Concord Regional Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com or by texting TIP234 and your message to 274637.

Police said earlier this month that they had received over 100 tips in the case. The FBI has also joined the investigation.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. It remains unclear who shot the couple and what their motive might have been.

Investigators say the couple moved to Concord just three years ago, as it was Stephen's hometown growing up. Police said they were avid outdoors people, known to take frequent walks along the trails near their home.

The investigation is ongoing, the attorney general's office said, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.