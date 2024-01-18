Colorado

Police rescue 4-year-old from crashed car dangling over ledge in Colorado

The driver, who was not identified, was charged with careless driving, reckless endangerment and child abuse

By Gerardo Pons

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bodycam video released by police in Colorado shows the moment officers rescued a 4-year-old girl and a driver from a car that was left hanging over a wall after a crash.

According to the Boulder Police Department, officers first responded to the scene at 30th Street and Valmont Road on Tuesday evening after they received reports of a car that crashed through a wire fence and was hanging off a wall.

In the video posted on X, officers Raquel Ray and Carlos Castro are seen racing to the dangling Lexus SUV before pulling the driver and a 4-year-old child from the backseat to safety.

"Thankfully, with the assistance of Boulder Fire-Rescue, officers were able to get both the child and driver safely out of the car," the department said on Facebook.

The driver, who was not identified, was charged with careless driving, reckless endangerment and child abuse.

Authorities are also investigating the possibility that the driver had a medical event before the crash.

