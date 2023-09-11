Dedham

Police respond to ‘physical altercation' outside Dedham District Court

Ambulance personnel evaluated two injured people, but both refused transport to the hospital

By Marc Fortier

Mass.gov

Police responded to what they are describing as a "physical altercation" outside Dedham District Court on Monday morning.

Dedham police said that shortly after 10:30 a.m., an officer in the area of the courthouse saw the altercation taking place in the street. Several officers who were already in the area, along with court personnel and others, intervened to stop the altercation and restore order.

Coastal Ambulance responded to the scene to evaluate two injured people, but they refused transport to the hospital for further evaluation.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the altercation, and asked anyone who witnessed it to call them at 781-326-1212.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts news

DRAFTKINGS 2 hours ago

DraftKings apologizes for offering ‘Never Forget' parlay on 9/11

Unsolved murders 6 hours ago

44 years later, Oregon man comes forward in Back Bay murder of woman

This article tagged under:

Dedham
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us