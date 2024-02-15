Waterbury

One seriously injured in Waterbury, Conn. crash

One person has serious injuries after a crash in Waterbury early Thursday morning.

Police said officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run involving a gray SUV and a city refuse truck in the area of North Main Street and Lakewood Road at 4:13 a.m.

One person was extricated from the SUV and has serious, life-threatening injuries, police said. That person was taken to a hospital.

The other people who were in the SUV fled before officers arrived, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle was injured and taken to a hospital as well. Police said that driver’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

North Main Street and Lakewood Road in Waterbury are closed as police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

