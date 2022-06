A person was shot in the Roxbury neighborhood in Boston on Sunday night, according to authorities.

Police say the incident took place in the Rockland St. area. There are a large number of yellow evidence markers on the street.

#BREAKING: @bostonpolice investigating a shooting on Rockland Street in Roxbury.



Police searching the area. No word on condition of the victim. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/FEpSm1PmrU — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) June 13, 2022

The victim is suffering life threatening injuries, according to the police.

Authorities are conducting a search in the area. The District Attorney has arrived on scene.

This is an active investigation.