Police Respond to Reports of Goat and Pony on I-291 in South Windsor, Conn.

Police and animal control responded to Interstate 291 in South Windsor after receiving reports of a goat and a pony walking on a ramp.

State police said they responded to the exit 4 off-ramp in South Windsor at 2:38 p.m. and South Windsor police and the South Windsor animal control officer also responded.

Troop H said the owner came to pick them up after they "tried to hitch hike."

No additional information was immediately available.