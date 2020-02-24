Police Search for ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect in Murder of Brothers at Bloomfield Bar

Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two brothers at a bar in Bloomfield Saturday and they have identified a suspect who they said should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Bloomfield police said 43-year-old Aaron Walker, of Windsor, and 42-year-old Franklin Spencer, of East Hartford, were shot and killed at Elizabeth's Bar and Restaurant at 772 Park Ave.

Police are searching for 44-year-old Russell Smith. His last known address was in Windsor. He has also lived in Springfield, Massachusetts.

They said they secured a warrant charging him with two counts of murder. Bond was set at $5 million.

Police said a 2000 white Subaru Outback with Massachusetts registration 7DW565 is wanted in connection with the incident.

The suspect might also be driving a 2014 white Acura RLX with Massachusetts registration 5ZN395.

Eddie Glass said the two men who were shot and killed were her brothers.

"I'm angry, but you won't get my hate. You will never get my hate. And I will forgive. It's going to be hard. You know, these violence, murders, they say it's senseless, but it's not because there's a reason why it happens. What's senseless is that we continue to stand by and let it happen," she said.

Officers arrived at the scene just after 1 a.m. and found the victims. One had been shot in the chest and the other was shot in the head. Both were transported to Saint Francis Hospital and were pronounced dead at the emergency room.

According to officials, the victims were patrons of Elizabeth's Bar & Restaurant became involved in a verbal dispute with another individual in the bar. The dispute spilled outside to the parking lot where shots were fired.

Police said they do not believe this was a random act of violence.

Tasha Walker also said that the two men involved in the shooting were her brothers.

“Everyone loved my brothers, they were my protectors,” said Walker. “It’s hard to believe that they’re gone now over something senseless and petty.”

Walker is asking for the person responsible to come forward and said the family is leaning on each other for support.

The Bloomfield Detective Unit is investigating with assistance from the State Police Major Crime Squad Crime Scene Unit and the State’s Attorney’s Office.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bloomfield Police Department at 860-242-5501 or their local police department.