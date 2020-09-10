Police Search for Man and Grandfather Missing After Going for Motorcycle Ride

Police in a New Hampshire town are looking for two adults, a man and his grandfather, who were reported missing after they went on a motorcycle ride.

The Newport Police Department said Jerry Proper, 69, and his grandson, Cody Pillsbury, 22, went on the ride on Labor Day. They did not return home. Pillsbury had a cellphone with him, but police said information from the phone is limited because of bad cell service.

Police said in a news release that they believe the two left the Newport area shortly after 2 p.m. that day, riding on a red 2001 Honda GL18R1 Trike with New Hampshire license plates.

Police said the two didn’t have a set destination, but that Proper is an avid rider who frequently travels throughout the western New Hampshire and Lakes Region areas on his motorcycle.

Police are asking the public for any assistance to help find them. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Newport police at (603) 863-3232.