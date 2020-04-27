Naugatuck

Police Search For Person Who Abandoned Kittens, Killing 1 in Naugatuck

Naugatuck Police

Naugatuck police are looking for the person who abandoned two kittens on Saturday and ended up killing one of them.

A person in a white vehicle left two kittens on Hunters Mountain Road around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.

The individual then drove off, running over one of the kittens, killing it, police said.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 5 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Turkey Sends Medical Supplies to US; 1 in 10 Americans Wary of Virus Care

coronavirus 12 hours ago

NYC Emergency Room Doctor Dies from Suicide After Treating COVID-19 Patients

The surviving kitten was taken to Naugatuck's animal control facility where it is in good health.

Both kittens are described as brown, domestic short-haired tabbies, each 5-6 weeks old. The surviving kitten is male.

Anyone with information is asked to call Naugatuck police at (203) 729-5221 or the confidential tip line at (203) 720-1010.

This article tagged under:

Naugatuck
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us