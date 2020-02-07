Authorities Investigate After Gas Station Employee Shot, Killed in Saugus

Authorities were searching for a suspect Friday after an employee at a gas station in Saugus, Massachusetts was shot and killed.
Saugus police were searching for a white Mini Cooper in connection with the incident in the area of 2 Essex Street.
The male victim, a longtime employee at the gas station, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.
U.S. & World
Police said the incident did not appear random.
This story will be updated as details emerge.