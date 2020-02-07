Saugus

Authorities Investigate After Gas Station Employee Shot, Killed in Saugus

By Young-Jin Kim

Mark Garfinkel

Authorities were searching for a suspect Friday after an employee at a gas station in Saugus, Massachusetts was shot and killed.

Saugus police were searching for a white Mini Cooper in connection with the incident in the area of 2 Essex Street.

The male victim, a longtime employee at the gas station, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

U.S. & World

LX/Morning Consult Poll 9 hours ago

Poll: Few Votes Changed by Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Doctor’s Death Unleashes Mourning, Fury at Chinese Officials

Police said the incident did not appear random.

This story will be updated as details emerge.

This article tagged under:

Saugus
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us