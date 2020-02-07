Authorities Investigate After Gas Station Employee Shot, Killed in Saugus

Authorities were searching for a suspect Friday after an employee at a gas station in Saugus, Massachusetts was shot and killed.

Saugus police were searching for a white Mini Cooper in connection with the incident in the area of 2 Essex Street.

The male victim, a longtime employee at the gas station, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Police said the incident did not appear random.

This story will be updated as details emerge.