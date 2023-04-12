Police Search for Suspects After Brazen Assault in Connecticut Driveway

Four people assaulted a man in his driveway in Rocky Hill Monday evening and police are trying to identify them. Police believe it happened when they were trying to steal the resident's vehicle.

Police received a 911 call from the home on Valley View Drive just after 7 p.m. Monday and were told that someone was trying to steal the car and the homeowner approached him, police said.

The video police released shows the homeowner approach the person who opened the car door a struggle between the two.

Then three other people got out of a vehicle and assaulted the homeowner too, police said.

When someone yelled that they were calling the police, the four assailants left in a dark four-door Mercedes sedan, according to police.

The victim was treated for injuries at a local hospital.

Police said they searched the surrounding area for suspects and did not find anyone.

Authorities are looking for four young men who they said were wearing masks to conceal their identities.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Rocky Hill detective Matthew Seguin at 860-258-2047 or email mseguin@Rockyhillct.gov.