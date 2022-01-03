Police Search Home as Investigation Into Missing 7-Year-Old NH Girl Continues

Police searched a home in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sunday as part of the investigation into a missing 7-year-old girl last seen two years ago.

Investigators cordoned off a property on Gilford Street, the Union Leader reported. They would not comment on what they were looking for or what, if anything, they found.

At a press conference Friday, Manchester police said they received a report last week that Harmony Montgomery had not been seen since late 2019. "The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated," the department said in a statement.

Detectives have been investigating "non-stop" since becoming aware that Harmony was missing, the department added. They are working in conjunction with the state Division for Children, Youth and Families and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

"At this time I have dedicated all available resources and personnel to locating Harmony. I encourage anyone to contact the Manchester Police Department with any relevant information which will help us in locating Harmony,” Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said.

Harmony is described as 4 feet tall, weighing about 50 pounds, with blond hair, blue eyes and glasses.

The last time she was seen, Aldenberg said, was during a Manchester police call for service in October of 2019 at a residence in the city.

"For us to have a two year delay, that is extremely concerning," he said. "That's not something that happens to us on a regular basis. It doesn't happen every day."

Aldenberg said investigators have spoken with "many family members," but wouldn't reveal whether that includes her parents or who it was that reported her as missing. He said the last time she was enrolled in school was in Massachusetts.

No Amber Alert has been issued, he said, because investigators have not met the threshhold for issuing one, given that there is no specific information about who Harmony might be with or a vehicle she might be in.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Manchester police at (603) 668-8711 or lead investigator Detective Jack Dunleavy at (603) 792-5561. Anonymous tips can also be called in to the Manchester Crimeline (603) 624-4040.