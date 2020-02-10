Maine

Police Searching for Maine Woman Last Seen Getting Into Taxi at Logan Airport

Zakiya Sheikh has been missing since Feb. 1

By Marc Fortier

Lewiston Police

Police in Lewiston, Maine, are searching for a 21-year-old woman who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Police said Zakiya Sheikh of Lewiston was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 1 getting into a taxi at Boston Logan International Airport.

Sheikh is described as being 5'2" tall and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink or red jacket, dark pants, white sneakers, pink socks and carrying a black backpack.

U.S. & World

New Hampshire 44 mins ago

Will New Hampshire Crown a Frontrunner in the First-in-the-Nation Primary?

shooting 1 hour ago

Gunman Dead, 2 Officers Hurt in Shooting at Arkansas Walmart

Anyone with information about Sheikh's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Danielle Murphy at the Lewiston Police Department by calling (207) 784-6421 or (207) 513-3001, x. 3317.

This article tagged under:

MaineBoston Logan International AirportLewiston
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us