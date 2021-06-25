Southington

Police Searching for ‘Armed and Dangerous' Suspect in Southington, CT

Residents are urged to remain in their homes.

Police are searching in the area of Rogers Orchards on Meriden Waterbury Turnpike in Southington for a man believed to be armed and dangerous and they are asking people to remain in their homes unless it is necessary to leave, according to Wolcott police.

They said there is a large presence of state and Wolcott police in the area.

The man they are looking for is 31 years old and is believed to have dark facial hair, possibly a beard.

If he is seen in the area, call 911 and do not approach.

