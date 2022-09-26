Police Searching for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Damaged Historic NH Covered Bridge

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a hit-and-run driver who damaged a historic covered bridge in New Hampshire over the weekend.

State police said they responded around 8 p.m. Sunday to a report that a vehicle had struck the covered bridge on Route 16A in Jackson.

When they arrived, police said they learned the suspect vehicle was last seen fleeing the scene southbound on Route 16 heading toward North Conway. An investigation determined that the suspect vehicle was a white Subaru Legacy that is missing its passenger side mirror and has damage to the passenger side wheel well.

The bridge, which spans the Ellis River and is known as the Honeymoon Bridge, sustained minor damage. It was built in 1876 and is popular with tourists.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it is asked to contact Sgt. Nathan Johnston at 603-323-3333 or by email at Nathan.P.Johnston@dos.nh.gov.