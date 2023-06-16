Massachusetts

Police searching for Lynn man who went missing after attending party in Chelsea last weekend

Evidence indicates that Dickson "Joel" De Los Reyes, 24, got into a Lyft ride share vehicle in Chelsea early Sunday morning and hasn't been seen since

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts State Police

Massachusetts State Police are looking for a young man from Lynn who never returned home after leaving a party in Chelsea last weekend.

Police said evidence indicates that Dickson "Joel" De Los Reyes, 24, got into a Lyft ride share vehicle on Shurtleff Street in Chelsea at 3:42 a.m. on Sunday. The Lyft ride was terminated around 3:42 a.m., and when it ended, De Los Reyes' cell phone called 911 and was connected to Revere police. The call disconnected, and several attempts by police to call back were unsuccessful.

The call is believed to have been made in the area of American Legion Highway in Revere, police said. De Los Reyes has not been seen or heard from since.

State police have since tried to determine the location of De Los Reyes' phone, without success, leading them to believe the phone is off.

De Los Reyes is described as being 5'3" tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black vest, a white long-sleeve shirt and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call state police Trooper Timothy Burns at 617-727-8817, state police Troop A headquarters at 978-538-6020 or 911.

