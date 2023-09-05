Miami

Police searching for man who vanished as Carnival cruise ship returned to Miami

Kevin McGrath, 26, was last seen on the Carnival Conquest early Monday as it was returning to PortMiami, Miami-Dade Police said

By Brian Hamacher

Police are searching for a passenger who vanished as a Carnival cruise ship was returning to Miami.

Kevin McGrath, 26, was last seen on the Carnival Conquest early Monday as it was returning to PortMiami, Miami-Dade Police said.

According to the cruise line, the man was reported missing by a family member who said he'd been last seen in his cabin around 7 a.m., around the time passengers were beginning to be let off the ship.

Despite an extensive search, McGrath wasn't found on board the ship. He also wasn't detected by surveillance systems, including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, during the debarkation process, the cruise line said.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded and searched the water in the area of the port but didn't find McGrath.

Miami-Dade Police came on board to investigate, and eventually cleared the ship to sail.

The police department's Special Victims Bureau is searching for McGrath, who may be in need of services, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-715-3300.

