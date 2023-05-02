Police Urge Residents in Part of Manchester, Conn. to Stay Inside Amid Search for Man With Gun

A school in Manchester is in secure mode and residents in the area of Oakland Street are being urging to stay inside as police search for a man with a gun.

Police said they are searching in the area of 197 Oakland St. and the man they are looking for is in his mid-40s and wearing blue jeans and a white sweatshirt. School officials said police are actively looking for the man described, who is believed to be involved in an armed home invasion in the area.

The Manchester school district said they are in communication with the police department and officers are on-site at Bowers Elementary School.

NBC Connecticut Heavy police presence at Bowers Elementary School in Manchester.

The school remains in a secure the school at this time, which means classes are in session but students are being held in their classrooms.

No additional information was immediately available.