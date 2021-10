Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Javion Saez went missing from a youth program on Blackstone River Road.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He is about 4'10" tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing red shorts and a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.