Police Searching for Missing Man in Malden, Mass.

By Jake Levin

Authorities in Malden, Massachusetts are searching for a non-verbal man who's been missing since Sunday morning.

Amine Farahi, 22, left his home this morning without his phone or transportation passes. He's been known to frequent MBTA stations in the past.

Farahi has an intellectual disability which limits his communication.

Farahi is 5-foot-11 and 103 pounds with brown hair and black eyes. He is of Moroccan descent. He was last seen wearing a brown short-sleeve jacket, a white hooded sweatshirt, white sweatpants and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Malden Police at 781-322-1212.

