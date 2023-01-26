Middletown

Police Searching for Missing Middletown Man Who Has Memory Loss

Photo of a missing man, David Reich
Middletown Police

A 62-year-old Middletown man is missing. Police said he suffers from memory loss and they have issued a Silver Alert for him.

David Reich was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Dobson Circle.

He is 5 feet 7, weighs around 130 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a Carhartt hat, olive jacket, brown gloves, jeans and sneakers.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police said Reich frequents East Main Street, in the area of Stop & Shop, River Road and the Millers Pond areas.

If you have information on where he is, you are asked to call Middletown Police at 860-347-2541.

This article tagged under:

Middletown
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us