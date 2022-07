Massachusetts State Police say they are assisting Chelsea police with a search for a suspect after a report of shots fired in the city.

Shortly after 3 p.m., state police tweeted that they have patrols and K9 teams assisting in the ongoing search. The gunshots were reportedly fired in the area of Route 16, Washington Avenue and Sagamore Avenue.

We have patrols and K9 teams assisting @CityofChelseaPD in investigating a shots fired in the area of Route 16/Washington Ave/Sagamore Ave. Suspect search ongoing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 5, 2022

