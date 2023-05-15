Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Suspects in Shooting at NH Graduation Party

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two people believed to have been involved in a shooting at a graduation party that injured four people over the weekend.

The victims who were injured in the shooting in Manchester reported just before 5 p.m. Saturday included two women and two men, all in their 20s, who are expected to survive, police said. The party was being held in the area of Ahern and O'Malley streets.

Initial reports said two males in hoods approached the gathering and at least one of them fired a weapon. The two males were seen fleeing the area. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Manchester police issued a statement Monday asking anyone who might have seen something to come forward. They also asked that residents in the Elmwood Gardens neighborhood, including areas of West Baker, South Elm, O'Malley, Ahern, Trahan and West Mitchell streets, check their doorbell cameras or other surveillance cameras for any footage that could prove helpful to their investigation.

Those with information are asked to call police at 603-668-8711, and anonymous tips can be called in to the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig issued a statement Saturday in the wake of the shooting.

“Families and friends should be able to gather in peace — gun violence is unacceptable in our community. Thankfully there were no fatalities, and my heart goes out to the victims and the families of those who were injured," she said.

Democratic State Rep. Alissandra Murray, whose district includes part of Manchester, issued a statement on Twitter.

"I never expected NH's first mass shooting to happen so close to home," she said. "While I'm glad all the victims are expected to survive their injuries, these families and the rest of our ward 9 community will feel the ramifications of this horrifying incident. We deserve better than this."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.