Police Seek Suspect in Fatal South Shore Plaza Shooting

Police announced Friday that they have issued a warrant for the arrest of a Maynard man wanted for murder in the shooting death of another man inside the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts, last weekend.

Julius Hammond-Desir, 19, is wanted for the murder of 26-year-old Dorchester resident Dijoun Beasley on Saturday, Jan. 22.

“A murder arrest warrant has issued for Julius Hammond-Desir for shooting and killing Dijoun Beasley at the South Shore Plaza on Saturday,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. “Massachusetts State Police Homicide detectives assigned to my office have been working with Braintree Police since the Saturday attack, and we are now in a position to request the public’s assistance.”

Authorities said Hammond-Desir might have changed his appearance since the shooting. He is descried as being 5'5" tall and of medium build and was known to live at 7 Railroad St. in Maynard.

"The allegations are that Mr. Hammond-Desir shot an unarmed man to death at close range, so we urge you not to approach him but to call 911 if you see him," Morrissey and Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois said in a joint statement.

The news of the arrest warrant comes one day after police arrested 27-year-old Samantha Schwartz of Attleboro on a charge of being an accessory after the fact of murder. She was arraigned Friday and pleaded not guilty. Bail was set at $20,000.

Anyone with information relative to the incident or about Hammond-Desir's whereabouts is urged to call Braintree police at (781) 794-8620 or state police at (781) 830-4990. Tips can also be emailed to tips@braintreema.gov.