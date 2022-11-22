Boston

Police Seek to ID Woman Who Flipped Over Tables, Bit Employee at Boston Restaurant

The woman reportedly ran off before police arrived

By Marc Fortier

Boston Police

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly flipped over tables and bit an employee at a Boston restaurant on Sunday night.

Boston police said they received a call around 6 p.m. Sunday for a woman at Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue who had become irate. The woman had reportedly flipped over tables and caused damage to the lower half of the restaurant's glass front door. She also bit a male employee on his arm when he attempted to keep her from entering the kitchen area.

The woman ran off before police arrived.

Police released three images of the woman they are looking for. They have not said what, if any, charges she might face.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information about Sunday's incident or the woman police are looking for is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be made using the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word TIP to 27463.

More Boston stories

Boston 3 hours ago

Worker Falls More Than 10 Feet at Boston Construction Site

Suffolk County District Attorney's Office 7 hours ago

Court Documents Reveal New Details After High-Profile Trainer Arraigned in Boston

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us