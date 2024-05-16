Police shot armed man in Bridgeport, Conn.: officials

Police shot an armed man in the leg while responding to calls about a person with a dangerous weapon early Thursday morning in Bridgeport.

Police said they received several calls around 5:54 a.m. reporting that a man had a dangerous weapon in the 200 block of Birdseye Street.

Officers responded, encountered an armed man and discharged their firearms, shooting the man in the lower leg, police said. He is in stable condition.

An investigation is underway.