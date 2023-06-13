Police to give update on investigation into man's 2016 death in Conn.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information about the death of a 73-year-old man in Willimantic nearly seven years ago.

William Alvarado was found dead at an apartment complex at 621 Valley St., public housing complex, on Sept. 7, 2016.

Police initially considered his death suspicious and state police later said it was a homicide.

The Associated Press reported that Alvarado died of a stab wound to the neck.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Governor Ned Lamont has approved the $50,000 reward that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Alvarado's death.

Alvarado's family described him as gentle, quiet, sweet, friendly and overly trusting.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward. Authorities remind people that every bit of information helps.

It is believed by authorities that Alvarado knew his killer.

The investigation is active and ongoing.