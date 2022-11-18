Waterbury

Police Arrest Suspect in Shooting That Injured Undercover Officer in Connecticut

Police said they have identified and arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting of an undercover Naugatuck police officer in Waterbury on Wednesday night and said they expect to make additional arrested.

Police had been trying to identify the person or people who opened fire on an undercover police vehicle on Chase Parkway near the entrance ramp to Interstate 84 East just after 10 p.m. as officers were conducting surveillance.

Police have identified the suspect as Jason Perez. He has been charged

Police said bond for the suspect has been set at $500,000.

A bullet grazed the shoulder of a Naugatuck police officer who was working with the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force, police said.

A police officer was shot while conducting an undercover surveillance operation in Waterbury Wednesday night, according to police.

The injured Naugatuck officer was driving the vehicle and one other police officer was in the car but was not injured, according to police.

Police said the injured officer was taken to Waterbury Hospital to be treated for a minor injury and was released.

Police have not released the officer’s name.

State police and federal authorities have been investigating.

The Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force is a collaboration between state police, and police from Waterbury, Shelton, Naugatuck, Wolcott and Watertown.

