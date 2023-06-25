Wrong way driver causes five car crash in Nashua

Authorities say a wrong-way driver caused a five car crash in Nashua, New Hampshire late Saturday night.

New Hampshire State Police says they responded to a report of a wrong way driver driving north in the southbound lanes on the F.E. Everett Turnpike at around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the wrong-way driver, identified as 29-year-old Jennifer Pratka of Lichtfield, had struck another vehicle near exit 7W.

Pratka was entrapped inside her Subaru Impreza that had caught fire but was quickly extricated, according to authorities.

Authorities say Pratka was driving north in the southbound lanes when they collided with a pickup truck on the left lane, followed by three more cars crashed into the first two vehicles.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck sustained serious injuries, according to NH State Police.

Pratka was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua for minor injuries, police say.

The turnpike was closed for three and a half hours but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding the incident you are urged to call (603) 223-8308.