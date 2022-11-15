The Polish government convened an emergency security and defense meeting Tuesday, government spokesman Piotr Mueller said, after a reported deadly explosion near the border with Ukraine.

What caused the reported explosion is not clear. Unconfirmed news reports that the blasts were caused by Russian rockets hitting a town a few miles from Ukraine — whether intentional or by mistake — raised fears of an escalation in President Vladimir Putin’s war.

“We’ve seen these reports out of Poland and are working with the Polish government to gather more information,” the spokesperson for the National Security Council said in a statement. “We cannot confirm the reports or any of the details at this time. We will determine what happened and what the appropriate next steps would be.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke about the United States continuing to support Ukraine against Russian aggression.

