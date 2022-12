INGREDIENTS:

1.5oz tequila

.5 Triple sec

.5 agave

2oz pomegranate juice

splash of lemon juice

PREPARATION:

Add all of the ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake until cold and strain into your glass. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and a citrus wedge! You can also serve this over ice too!

Watch the entire episode of The Chef's Pantry below to see Anna Rossi and Chef Lambert Givens's collaboration.

This episode of The Chef's Pantry is made in partnership with All Inclusive Boston.