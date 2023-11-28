Pope cancels trip to Dubai for UN climate conference on doctors' orders after getting the flu

Pope Francis canceled his trip to Dubai for the U.N. climate conference on doctors’ orders Tuesday, even though he is recovering from the flu and lung inflammation, the Vatican said.

The announcement marked the second time the pope’s frail health had forced the cancellation of a foreign trip: He had to postpone a planned trip to Congo and South Sudan in 2022 because of knee inflammation, though he was able to make the trip earlier this year.

Francis revealed Sunday that he had lung inflammation but said he still planned to go to Dubai to address the COP28 climate change conference.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis was improving from the flu and inflammation of his respiratory tract that forced him to cancel his audiences Saturday. But "the doctors have asked the pope not to make the trip planned for the coming days to Dubai.

"Pope Francis accepted the doctors’ request with great regret and the trip is therefore canceled," he added.

Francis, who turns 87 next month, had part of one lung removed as a young man.