Pope Names 13 New Cardinals, Including DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington, D.C., Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black U.S. prelate to earn the coveted red cap.

In a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to the faithful below in St. Peter’s Square, Francis said the churchmen would be elevated to a cardinal’s rank in a ceremony on Nov. 28.

Other new cardinals include an Italian who is the long-time papal preacher at the Vatican and another from Rwanda.

Gregory was installed as archbishop in May 2019, becoming the first African-American leader of D.C.’s Catholic community.

Gregory is the seventh Archbishop of Washington and previously served as the archbishop of Atlanta. He was named to lead the capital's Catholics to succeed Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who led the archdiocese for 12 years and resigned in 2018 after facing criticism for his handling of child sexual abuse cases while archbishop of Pittsburgh.

Archbishop Wilton Gregory, the first African-American Archbishop of Washington, has been in the city for a month now. He reflects on his plans to help heal the pain that Catholics have felt in the past year and the turmoil that the country is going through right now. Doreen Gentzler has more.

Gregory was born in Chicago in 1947. He became president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in 2001 and announced a "zero-tolerance" abuse policy.

