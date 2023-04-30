Popeye's Customers Angry Over Menu Item Trash Worcester Restaurant: Police

Authorities are investigating an incident where two men vandalized a Worcester Popeye's on Saturday.

Police say they responded at around 4:30 p.m. for a report of two men damaging restaurant equipment.

According to police, witnesses say the men threatened the clerk and entered the restaurant when they were told an item was not available.

Authorities say the men began throwing food at the employees and damaging equipment in the restaurant, including computer, the register, a TV and a printer.

They also grabbed a rock and threw it through the drive-through window, breaking it, police say.

The men had already left the area when police arrived, according to authorities.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.