food & drink

Popeyes unveils ‘Girl Dinner' menu based off of viral TikTok trend

Now you can feast on some "Girl Dinner" inspired menu items at the fast food joint

By Julia Elbaba

Popeyes
Getty Images

Popeyes is adding some spice to "Girl Dinner."

Popeyes unveiled its "Girl Dinner" menu -- based on the viral TikTok trend with users posting comfort food over the sound, "This is my meal, I call this Girl Dinner."

Guests of the fast food joint can enjoy "Girl Dinner" with a variety of Southern dishes including mashed potatoes with cajun gravy, homestyle mac and cheese, coleslaw, and beloved cajun fries, all offered at Popeyes.com.

The intention of the menu is to offer guests food items with an explosion of flavors that still stick with Popeyes' original Southern cooking style.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The select menu will be available nationwide for pickup and delivery.

This article tagged under:

food & drinksocial media
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us