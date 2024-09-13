Popular Japanese buffet west of Boston has shut down

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popular buffet spot west of Boston has shut down.

According to a source, Minado Restaurant in Natick is no longer in business, with a note on the website for the Route 9 restaurant saying the following:

With a heavy heart, we announce that after 21 incredible years, Minado Restaurant in Natick, MA, will close its doors permanently on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. We are deeply grateful to all who have supported us throughout the years and are thankful for allowing us the privilege of serving you.

Minado was known for its all-you-can-eat buffet which featured sushi and seafood dishes.

The address for the now-closed Minado Restaurant was 1282 Worcester Street (Route 9), Natick, MA, 01760.

