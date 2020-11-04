Popular Newbury Street Restaurant Is on the Market

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popular Back Bay restaurant known in part for its modern takes on comfort food dishes is on the market.

According to a source, Cafeteria on Newbury Street is for lease, with a listing from Boston Realty Advisors confirming that this is indeed the case. It is not known what the exact status of the restaurant is at this point in time as we have not been able to reach anyone there, but if we do hear back from anyone with more information, we will post an update here.

Cafeteria, which first opened its doors approximately 13 years ago, has been known for such dishes as fried calamari, pizza, Cubanos, burgers, meatloaf, macaroni and cheese, hanger steak, braised short ribs, and more.

The address for Cafeteria is 279a Newbury Street, Boston, MA, 02115.

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)