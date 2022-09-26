Popular Noodle Bar Chain Opens in Boston's Fort Point

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last fall, it was reported that a Connecticut-based group of Asian restaurants was planning to expand to Boston, and now we have learned that the place is up and running.

According to an article from Eater Boston, Mecha Noodle Bar is now open in the city's Fort Point neighborhood, moving into a space on Thomson Place near where Fort Point and the Seaport District meet. The new location joins another in Brookline's Coolidge Corner that opened a few months ago, and as mentioned in an earlier article, the menu includes noodle dishes with Southeast Asian, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean influences.

The address for Mecha Noodle Bar in Fort Point is 44 Thomson Place, Boston, MA, 02210. The website for all locations is at https://mechanoodlebar.com/

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

[Earlier Article]

Mecha Noodle Bar Plans to Open in Boston's Fort Point Neighborhood