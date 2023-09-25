Popular North Shore seafood spot closing this week after almost 70 years in business

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An old-school seafood restaurant on the North Shore that has been around for nearly 70 years is shutting down.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, the Village Restaurant in Essex is getting ready to close its doors permanently, with a Facebook post from the Main Street spot saying the following:

Thank you everyone for your patience as we finalized the sale of Village Restaurant. As of this morning we finally have an official closing date of Wednesday September 27 at 4pm....This is, indeed, the end of an era BUT the memories we have all made here are forever. We are happy our family was able to give you 5 more years of the Village and get to continue to share the traditions and recipes of this Cape Ann staple....We hope to see everyone over our final 5 days and get the chance to make one more memory with you!

Back in the spring of 2018, there had been talk that the Village Restaurant might close at some point, with a post here mentioning a proposal for a new fire station to replace the dining spot.

The Village Restaurant first opened in 1956.

The address for the Village Restaurant is 55 Main Street, Essex, MA, 01929. Its website is at https://wedigclams.com/

