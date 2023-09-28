Popular Plum Island beach bar closing after over 2 decades in business

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A North Shore restaurant and bar that is popular with beachgoers is shutting down, though there appears to be a ray of hope that it could be returning in some form.

According to an article in the Newburyport News, Plum Island Grille in Newbury is getting ready to close, with a note from the owner within the restaurant's website saying the following:

After 21 years at the helm of The Grille it is with a very heavy heart that I announce that due to legal difficulties with the landlord, I will be closing The Plum Island Grille September 30th, 2023....I would like to take this opportunity to send a massive heartfelt thank you to ALL of our wonderful supporters over the years, those who have supported and helped us grow through good times and bad....I would also love to thank our amazing team(s) over the years for their dedication, hard work and commitment to helping me make The Plum Island Grille the Place it is today.

The note appears to leave the door open for a possible reopening, saying "STAY tuned for BIG PLANS IN THE NEAR FUTURE !!! !:) One Truly amazing chapter of "The Grille" closes and another one about to Open."

Plum Island Grille is a casual dining and drinking spot that overlooks the marshlands of Plum Island and features a variety of seafood dishes.

The address for is Plum Island Grille is 2 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury, MA, 01951. Its website can be found at https://www.plumislandgrille.com/

