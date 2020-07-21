Popular Toy Store in Mass. to Close For Good, Citing Pandemic Challenges

After over 37 years of business, the Dragon's Nest toy store in Newburyport is closing its doors forever.

In a farewell post on Facebook, owner Sally Owen said the store, which will close at the end of August, has been unable to maintain the customer service it prides itself on during the coronavirus pandemic. She added that the multitude of online shopping options have made operating a brick-and-mortar store challenging.

"This has been a heart-wrenching decision, one that I have not made without months’-long consideration and conversations with colleagues, friends, and family," Owen said in the post.

The specialty toystore is known for its variety of puzzles, games and toys items for children and adults.

Owen made sure to express her gratitude to the Newburyport community for their support as loyal customers over the years.

"We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all our customers, many of whom 'grew up' in the Nest and have returned with young children of their own. We are especially sad about not being able to offer this next generation the memorable experiences their parents have told us they hold dear," said Owen.

"We wish it weren’t the case, but we cannot continue to operate successfully and in a way that reflects the mission of the Nest that has always been at its core."

The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of August and will continue to sell products on their website at www.dragonsnesttoys.com.